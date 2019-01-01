Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2006

Startups Magazine: June 2006
Featured Article
Stop Procrastinating!
Are you burying yourself in busywork to avoid really starting your business? These 10 tips will help you change your attitude--and get going.
Tools of the Trade
The technology you need to start your business
Proof Positive
Power ahead with a winning attitude.
Related Articles
Miles of Smiles
Bringing on-site dental care to casino employees was this entrepreneur's jackpot idea.
Bag of Tricks
One handbag creator's secret formula for success: Make your products fun, fashionable and fully customizable.
Marketing
Tools for Creating a Logo
A great logo can help make or break your startup. Here are the tools you need to create a memorable mark.
Starting a Business
Get PR for Your New Business
Follow these smart tips to get PR coverage for your new business.
Two's Company
This pair went on a cleaning spree, sweeping their former jobs under the rug for good.