Startups Magazine: May 2008

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2008
Featured Article

Creativity Counts

Discover how to take your crafting hobby from downtime to big time.

Get It Together

Start up without breaking the bank. You can get all of these 3 tools for less than $1,000.

The Art Of Business

Maximize your talent by drawing from your other areas of expertise.

Paint A Picture

Shoppers can't use their five senses online, so make sure your product photos say it all.
2 min read
Spick-And-Span

With worries about health, safety and the environment on everyone's mind, getting clean is going green. You, too, can join the cleanup crew--and watch sales sparkle.
Lindsay Holloway | 3 min read
Get Fed

Uncle Sam wants you. You just have to know how to sell to him.
Mark Henricks | 9 min read
Back To School

Entrepreneurs don't have to look any further than the nearest school to find a proper venue for their enrichment programs.
2 min read
Launch For Less

Learn how to pinch your pennies during startup and build a successful business.
Carol Tice Owner of Make a Living Writing | 9 min read
Book Smart

2 bookworms capitalize on a novel idea: putting the library online and book rentals in the mailbox.
Liz Hamburg | 2 min read
Making Order Out Of Chaos

3 friends head to the garage to help customers get their acts together.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Wing Span

From the Air Force to entrepreneurship, this franchisee is flying higher than ever.
Emily Weisburg | 2 min read
Five Ways to Win Referrals

Word-of-mouth from key influencers can get your business' stream of referrals flowing. Here's how.
Kim T. Gordon | 3 min read
