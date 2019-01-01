Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2009

Startups Magazine: March 2009
Featured Article
Best Startup Markets for 2009
If you're looking to capitalize on the next big thing, it's all about knowing where to look and how to treat your customers. Here are 4 booming markets to keep an eye on this year.
10 Businesses Based on a Bad Economy
If you want to weather the storm, keep these industries in mind.
Mind Your Posts
You want your blog to attract a lot of search engine traffic, but if you go too far there's a risk that someone will sue you.
Better to Launch Online?
While online stores appear to have the low-cost advantage over brick-and-mortar locations, looks can be deceiving.
Trend Spotting with the Experts
3 experts weigh in on the latest industry trends.
Is Your Site Ready for Launch?
Make sure your website includes all these must-haves.
5 Things Every Startup Should Know
You can learn now from what these entrepreneurs wish they'd known then.