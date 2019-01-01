Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2010

Startups Magazine: June 2010
Featured Article
10 Hot Startups
Why these independents made us say 'Wow!' Learn how yours can, too.
Tips and Trends For and About Small-Business Owners
Thinking about launching a new business? Consider this advice and data as you get started.
The Company That Never Was
One man's unfinished business
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
Restaurants vs Mobile Kitchens
Can mobile kitchens and brick-and-mortar restaurants share a meal?
Their Rookie Season
Coaching tips from three entrepreneurs who made the first-year cut
Growth Strategies
How to Find the Right Freelancer
Hiring a freelancer can be a good move. Just be sure you know exactly what you want done.
What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You?
Take the quiz to see which sort of 'trep you are.
Starting a Business
Need Financing? 249 Franchises Ready to Help
Think about starting up one of these franchises if financing is one of your biggest obstacles.