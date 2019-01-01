Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2010

Startups Magazine: September 2010
10 Tech Tools Every Startup Needs
Your business may be small, but you'll still need this starter kit.
Caught Between a High-End Hobby and Low-Pay Vocation
10 Good Reasons Franchise Buyers Need A Lawyer
Before you sign for that franchise, have a pro read the fine print.
A Niche Social Site That's More Than Skin Deep
How Tom Seery is trying to change the world, one nip and tuck at a time -- and what Web startups can learn from his business
Finding Your Perfect Franchise
Ten sure-fire strategies for tracking down the right one -- and five things to avoid.
How to Ditch the Cube
Pamela Slim, author of Cubicle Nation, wants to set you free. Consider her advice for opting out of corporate life.
Why Startups Must Think Lean -- Or Else
Eric Ries says in a soft economy and Web-enabled world, the lean startup is a concept whose time has come.
How to Put Your Creative Stamp on a Franchise
Creative risks can make the difference between plodding and prosperous.