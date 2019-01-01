Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2011

Startups Magazine: March 2011
Featured Article
Beyond Plain-Vanilla: Reinventing Ice Cream
How Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams found success in pricey pints.
When Whiffling is Good Business
Can a boyhood dream become a successful sports league?
Never Get a Real Job
Five things you need to know to always be your own boss
Franchises
Where Would-Be Franchisors Can Get Schooled
Mr. Goodcents founder Joe Bisogno heads to the classroom, launching the world's first school of franchising.
Franchises
The 10 Hottest Industries in Franchising
Interested in franchising, but don't know where to begin? Why not start with what's hot?
Franchises
A New Franchise Makes Golf Elementary
TGA takes the country club out of a country club sport.
Starting a Business
Seven Growth Sectors in Green Business
Instead of knocking, sometimes opportunity shows up as a crisis.
Franchises
Three Tips for Finding a Franchise Location
How much should your franchisor help in finding the right location?
Ready For Anything
Five Steps for Getting Your Business Up and Running
Five steps for getting your business up and running successfully.
Franchises
Sweet Success: Starting Up in a Downturn
One Candy Bouquet franchisee defies the downturn by doing her homework first
Technology
Five Portable and Productive Apps
Here are five apps that put more productivity in your palm.