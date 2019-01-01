Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2012

Startups Magazine: June 2012
Featured Article
6 Steps to a Successful Business Launch
How the founders of Tender Greens turned farm-fresh fare into a $16 million business -- and you can, too.
The Outlook for SBA Franchise Loans
While it's still a challenging environment to secure financing, it's not all doom and gloom. Here are tips for franchisees trying to land a loan.
Carving a New Niche in Craft Beer
How the Growler Station is building a business on a new beer-to-go concept.
Related Articles
Marketing
How Rapportive Helps Businesses Manage Customer Relationships
The company's Gmail add-on makes for a sleek social CRM tool.
Franchises
How One Health Care Franchisee Overcame Growing Pains and Found Success
Daniel Pahos shares lessons learned from managing the explosive growth of his Home Instead Senior Care business.
Lifestyle
Six Signs You Need a Break From the Startup Grind
Here, reminders you need to start now to take (at least a little) time out for yourself to prevent burnout.
Starting a Business
Five Steps to Get Your Business Finances in Order
Establishing solid corporate and accounting strategies from the start is critical when launching a business. Consider this advice to get off on the right financial foot.
Technology
10 Tech Gadgets to Help Manage Your Business
When it comes to technology, it pays to think small. Here are several tools to give you everything you need to run your business, even if you had to do it out of your backpack.
Finance
Remember These 8 Rules Before Sending Out Your Next Invoice
Not getting paid fast enough? Incomplete, incorrect or unclear invoices could be to blame. Here's how to get it right.
Ready For Anything
How Gigmark Turned the Mundane Flash Drive into a $10 Million Business
Founders of this tech startup transformed the flash drive into an intelligent interactive marketing platform that produces real analytics.
Ready For Anything
Pixelmags Takes a Unique Approach to Digitizing Magazines
When Apple introduced its Newsstand feature last October, this startup was poised to provide much of the digital content magazine subscribers wanted.
Franchises
From Small-Town Day Spa to Flourishing Franchise
How a contrarian approach helped one entrepreneur scale her spa business to more than 25 franchise units in 14 states.