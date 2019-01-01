My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2012

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2012
Featured Article

Young Entrepreneur Changes the U.S. Cell Phone Market

Ahmed Khattak came to America to study but stayed to reshape the U.S. cell phone market.

Luckyrice Taps Into a Ready Market

An Asian-focused food festival marketing company waited for the right moment to open.

Inside the Success of Second-to-Market Companies

Innovators may grab the glory, but late-to-market companies can still finish first.

Related Articles

Two Men and a Truck's Bumpy Road to Franchise Success
Ready For Anything

Two Men and a Truck's Bumpy Road to Franchise Success

Inside the 20-year journey of the successful moving franchise.
Jason Daley | 6 min read
Insider's Guide to How to Fund Your Startup
Starting a Business

Insider's Guide to How to Fund Your Startup

How you fund your startup will play a deciding role in the company you build.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
Resources to Help Launch Your Business
Ready For Anything

Resources to Help Launch Your Business

From processing payments to building a website, these resources will help you get your startup running in no time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
704 Business Opportunities
Franchises

704 Business Opportunities

Startup information of 704 franchises and non-franchise business opportunities.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Why You Should Say 'Yes' More
Project Grow

Why You Should Say 'Yes' More

Step out of your comfort zone and agree to something you'd normally turn down.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 2 min read
16 Common Franchise Terms: Explained
Franchises

16 Common Franchise Terms: Explained

Before you investigate opening a franchise, you'll need to know the lingo. We put together this cheat sheet of the most common -- and most important -- industry terms.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
How to Choose the Best Hardware and Software for Your Business
Technology

How to Choose the Best Hardware and Software for Your Business

Expert tips on finding the right technology to help run your business.
Jonathan Blum and Anthony Mowl | 3 min read
A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out
Franchises

A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out

Zoom Room offers dogs classes designed just for them that gives them a leg up on the competition.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
