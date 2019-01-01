Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2012

Startups Magazine: October 2012
Featured Article
Young Entrepreneur Changes the U.S. Cell Phone Market
Ahmed Khattak came to America to study but stayed to reshape the U.S. cell phone market.
Luckyrice Taps Into a Ready Market
An Asian-focused food festival marketing company waited for the right moment to open.
Inside the Success of Second-to-Market Companies
Innovators may grab the glory, but late-to-market companies can still finish first.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
Two Men and a Truck's Bumpy Road to Franchise Success
Inside the 20-year journey of the successful moving franchise.
Starting a Business
Insider's Guide to How to Fund Your Startup
How you fund your startup will play a deciding role in the company you build.
Ready For Anything
Resources to Help Launch Your Business
From processing payments to building a website, these resources will help you get your startup running in no time.
Franchises
704 Business Opportunities
Startup information of 704 franchises and non-franchise business opportunities.
Project Grow
Why You Should Say 'Yes' More
Step out of your comfort zone and agree to something you'd normally turn down.
Franchises
16 Common Franchise Terms: Explained
Before you investigate opening a franchise, you'll need to know the lingo. We put together this cheat sheet of the most common -- and most important -- industry terms.
Technology
How to Choose the Best Hardware and Software for Your Business
Expert tips on finding the right technology to help run your business.
Franchises
A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out
Zoom Room offers dogs classes designed just for them that gives them a leg up on the competition.