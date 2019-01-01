My Queue

Startups Magazine: March 2013

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2013
Featured Article

How Mail-Order Chickens Became a Multimillion-Dollar Venture

A husband and wife tap into the urban-farmer trend and build a $2 million operation.

Maintaining Your Startup's Focus

Too many passions can derail you. Find one that sticks.

Can You Afford to Quit Your Day Job?

How to determine if you can afford to work on your startup full-time.

How to Build an Advisory Board
Starting a Business

How to Build an Advisory Board

Why you should consider building an advisory team alongside your business plan -- and how to get started.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
How to Spread the Word Through Content Marketing
Ready For Anything

How to Spread the Word Through Content Marketing

Five tips for getting your online content marketing message right.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City
Small Business Heroes

Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City

A look at a surprising startup city, plus three other locations to keep your eye on.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea
Small Business Heroes

How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea

There will never be a "perfect" time to start your business, so why not start now?
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 2 min read
Common Franchise Terms Explained
Franchises

Common Franchise Terms Explained

Before you look into the benefits of opening your own franchise, it helps to know the terminology. We put together this cheat sheet of the most common -- and most important -- words you'll need to understand.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
227 Franchise Opportunities For Less Than $50,000
Franchise

227 Franchise Opportunities For Less Than $50,000

Franchise opportunities in almost every industry imaginable, from automotive services to food to senior care -- and all of them can be started for less $50,000.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
How a Coffee Franchise With Russian Roots Made it in the U.S.
Franchises

How a Coffee Franchise With Russian Roots Made it in the U.S.

The story of two brothers who brought Soviet inspired coffeehouses to the U.S.
David Port Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
How a Group of Friends Made a Dent the $6 Billion Bike Industry
Ready For Anything

How a Group of Friends Made a Dent the $6 Billion Bike Industry

Childhood pals find big profits in stripped-down bicycles with their company Pure Fix Cycles.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
The Triple Bottom Line Goal of Sustainable Businesses
Small Business Heroes

The Triple Bottom Line Goal of Sustainable Businesses

A profitable startup that can make the world a better place? It's a win-win.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
