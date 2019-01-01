Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2014

Startups Magazine: March 2014
Featured Article
With as Little as $500, These Entrepreneurs Created Multimillion-Dollar Businesses. Learn Their Secrets.
Don't let a lack of cash stop a good business idea from succeeding.
Why Health-Care Franchising Is Entering a Boom Time
Enterprising businesspeople are finding that the franchise model can dispense routine medical services as efficiently as it delivers fried chicken or oil changes.
Do You Have What It Takes to Make It as an Entrepreneur?
Everyone has ideas, but it takes a certain personality to successfully leave behind the security of a day job.
Related Articles
Early Adopters
Why It Pays Big to Be an Early Adopter in Franchising
Getting in on the ground floor can lead to big things in a world where a relatively modest investment can turn into a profitable business.