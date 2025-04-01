Start Up | April 2025

Start Up magazine
April 2025
April 2025
Why This Mother Daughter Duo Are Making a Killing on Consignment Handbags In New Jersey
For their business to work, Dianne and Gabrielle Melillo need more than customers. They need a community that has total confidence in them.
An Expert In Restaurant Acquisitions On What He Looks for In a Spicy Deal
There are a lot of franchise resturants. So how do you know which ones are worth buying? This restaurant veteran says it's all about average unit volume — and here's why.
I've Helped Build and Sell Companies Worth Many Millions. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I've Seen Kill Startups.
There are endless mistakes a new business can make, but these are the most common.
There Are Three Types of 'No,' Says the World's Leading Door-to-Door Sales Expert. Here's How to Know Which One You're Hearing
I've heard "no" more times than I can count. Here's how I turn objections into sales.
Have Great Ideas? Here's Why the Best Thing You Can Do Is Give Them Away.
Will people just steal your work?
12 Businesses Share Their Biggest Marketing Wins, From a Social Media Scavenger Hunt to Lovable Mascot
You don't need a huge budget to get people's attention, or win over loyal customers. Sometimes you just need a little creativity.
How to Build a Franchise 'Money Machine' That Cashes In While You're Out of Office
I'm a franchise consultant, and all the most successful entrepreneurs I've ever worked with understood that a business is ultimately just a Money Machine.
She Started as a Franchisee — Then She Became CEO by Remembering to do This One Thing
Nobody cares what you want unless you speak up to tell them. That's how Tracy Panase became CEO of Just Between Friends.
No Education Degree Required — How He Built a $2.5 Million Education Empire
Jason Skidmore once ran an ambulance service. Now he's the top-performing franchisee of Celebree School.
I've Worked in PR for 17 Years. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hire Me.
Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.
How Getting Featured In The New York Times Led to the Demise of My Brand
We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.
This Serial Founder on Why It's Cheaper Than Ever to Start a Business — and Other Surprising Insights
Brian Lee cofounded companies like LegalZoom and ShoeDazzle — and he believes many beliefs about business these days are nonsense. Sure, it's harder to raise capital. But it's actually cheaper than ever to start a company.