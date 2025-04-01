Start Up magazine
Start Up | April 2025
Franchise

Why This Mother Daughter Duo Are Making a Killing on Consignment Handbags In New Jersey

For their business to work, Dianne and Gabrielle Melillo need more than customers. They need a community that has total confidence in them.

Franchise

An Expert In Restaurant Acquisitions On What He Looks for In a Spicy Deal

There are a lot of franchise resturants. So how do you know which ones are worth buying? This restaurant veteran says it's all about average unit volume — and here's why.

Starting a Business

I've Helped Build and Sell Companies Worth Many Millions. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I've Seen Kill Startups.

There are endless mistakes a new business can make, but these are the most common.

Growing a Business

There Are Three Types of 'No,' Says the World's Leading Door-to-Door Sales Expert. Here's How to Know Which One You're Hearing

I've heard "no" more times than I can count. Here's how I turn objections into sales.

Starting a Business

Have Great Ideas? Here's Why the Best Thing You Can Do Is Give Them Away.

Will people just steal your work?

By Jason Feifer
Franchise

12 Businesses Share Their Biggest Marketing Wins, From a Social Media Scavenger Hunt to Lovable Mascot

You don't need a huge budget to get people's attention, or win over loyal customers. Sometimes you just need a little creativity.

By Frances Dodds
Franchise

How to Build a Franchise 'Money Machine' That Cashes In While You're Out of Office

I'm a franchise consultant, and all the most successful entrepreneurs I've ever worked with understood that a business is ultimately just a Money Machine.

By Mark Siebert
Franchise

She Started as a Franchisee — Then She Became CEO by Remembering to do This One Thing

Nobody cares what you want unless you speak up to tell them. That's how Tracy Panase became CEO of Just Between Friends.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

No Education Degree Required — How He Built a $2.5 Million Education Empire

Jason Skidmore once ran an ambulance service. Now he's the top-performing franchisee of Celebree School.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

I've Worked in PR for 17 Years. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hire Me.

Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.

By Jon Bier
Growing a Business

How Getting Featured In The New York Times Led to the Demise of My Brand

We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.

By Ryan Frankel
Growing a Business

This Serial Founder on Why It's Cheaper Than Ever to Start a Business — and Other Surprising Insights

Brian Lee cofounded companies like LegalZoom and ShoeDazzle — and he believes many beliefs about business these days are nonsense. Sure, it's harder to raise capital. But it's actually cheaper than ever to start a company.

By Jason Feifer

