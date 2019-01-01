Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2000
Featured Article
Quick Guide To Insurance
Pick your agent. Pick your insurance. Pick the business disaster you're most afraid of and insure against it.
Bogus Bills
Phony charges on your phone bill? You've been crammed!
The Bare Minimum
Why pay big bucks for PCs with fancy functions you don't need?
Related Articles
A Sharp Opener
In sales-letter writing, it's the most important weapon for capturing your reader's attention.
Use Your Head
It's not enough just to sell anymore. Now every potential client is looking for a few creative ideas to go with your sales pitch.
It's My Party
And you may be crying if you stick with it come Election Day. Entrepreneurial concerns don't necessarily fall along Democrat/Republican lines, so know which candidate is best for your business.
Not Wired
Flash: The Internet is not the final frontier for way-of-life-changing industries. Such opportunities seem to be opening up every time you turn around. Next up: wireless services.