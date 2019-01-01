Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2001
Featured Article
Raising the Dead
Is that ear-piercing peal the sound of your company flatlining? Clear! We've got 1,700 volts of insight that could turn your business around.
Peep Peep
In a business climate where the line between laying the golden egg and becoming poultry is a fine one, can an incubator provide the help you need?
Sacrificial Rites
In the ceremony we call entrepreneurship, it's often family, friends and finances that end up on the altar.
Related Articles
Harry Potter And . . .
. . . the trials of growing a business . . . the rewards of independence and ownership. Behind the magic and the mystery hides an entrepreneurial tale. Join the initiated and learn what Harry has to say about doing business.
Starting a Business
Zzzzzz . . .
Worried your product will be a bore to consumers who think they've seen it all before? A good marketing strategy will let you rest easy.