Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2002

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2002
Featured Article

Get 'Em While They're Hot

On the lookout for the latest and greatest opportunities for 2003

Have a Little Class

Small-business newbies can learn the ropes online.

Words to the Wise

Glean pearls of wisdom from this entrepreneur's experience.

Music Lessons

How can this nonprofit rock camp for girls keep rolling? The experts compare notes.
Nichole L. Torres | 4 min read
Maxed Out

Don't let a little thing like bad credit history get in the way of your entrepreneurial dreams.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
One of a Kind?

Make your product conform to break away from the norm.
Don Debelak | 6 min read
Enjoy Your Meal!

It would be rude <i>not</i> to play with your food at this entrepreneur's creative, family-friendly restaurant.
Gisela M. Pedroza | 4 min read
What's New 12/02

The pickings are plush in this critter country.
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Bucking the Trend

A change of pace can really pay off.
Amy Lee | 2 min read
Never Say Die

How a family beat the odds (and the weather) to improve a franchise
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Face the Facts

Smacking the reader with the cold, hard truth can give your ad a strong punch.
Jerry Fisher | 2 min read
Marketing

To the Letter

Cover your butt and get it in writing to really seal the deal.
Marc Diener | 3 min read
