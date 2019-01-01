Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2003
Featured Article
Net Meeting
Let us introduce you to the most important people on the Internet. If you think you know e-commerce consumers, this might surprise you.
Talk of the Town
Think your city is too small to build a business in? How does population 650 sound?
Bend the Rules
Are overtime laws too rigid? congress is looking at ways to increase their flexibility.
Related Articles
It Figures 02/03
Online-ad trends, personal use of the Internet at work, a look at how small businesses are cutting their budgets, and more
Starting a Business
Got a New Idea?
If the answer is "not really," don't worry; just buy the rights to someone else's invention and reap the profits. Now that's a bright idea.
Never-Ending Stories
Here's the tale of one entrepreneur who refused to close the book on her favorite out-of-print classics.
Road to Ambition
What's it really like to buy a franchise? Read part one of our ongoing series following one couple's exciting trek to entrepreneurial success.