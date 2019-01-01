Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2003
The Innovation Toolkit
Even in a tough economy, there's one thing you can count on to keep your business afloat: Innovation. We asked these entrepreneurs and experts to reveal the secrets of their success-and how you can use their experiences to your advantage.
Flash 05/03
Bye, bye floppies and analog, foods that are in--and out, and more
In This Corner . . .
Weighing in at less than 4 pounds, the latest notebooks are champions of mobility.
Related Articles
Bugged Out
Worried that tracking your customers' shopping habits may come back to bite you? Not if you do it the right way.
Portable Lite
Centrino is the new diet pill for that bulky device you've been schlepping through airports. Are you ready to lose some weight?
Join the Club
Launching your first product? Get by with a little help from your friends at an inventors' group.