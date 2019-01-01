Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2003
Featured Article
It's Getting Hot in Here
Don't bother adjusting your thermostats: It's Entrepreneur and D&B's 9th Annual Hot 100 listing of the fastest-growing new businesses.
A Novel Dilemma
To reach potential customers with an avant-garde product, you'll need to have a few tricks up your sleeve.
Prepare for Business Takeoff!
Fuel up your entrepreneurial spirit, and then let it take flight.
Show Me the Money
With a good location in sight, will Jack and Diane take the smart route to financing their land deal?
Franchises
Fixin' It Up
If your house needs painting and your roof needs repairing, these franchisees have it covered.
Franchises
Rolling in Dough
Do you go with original butter & salt or almond crunch? Decisions, decisions . . .
Starting a Business
Under Pressure
Will your marriage survive both of you working at home? Yes, if you work on your communication skills, too.
Growth Strategies
It's Classified
Are they really contractors rather than employees? If you don't get it right, you could face steep penalties.
Ready For Anything
With a Little Help From My Friends
A strong support system will see you through the start-up phase and beyond.