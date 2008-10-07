Court File: Lurid Lifestyle Alleged
This month's Vanity Fair magazineprofiles the ultimate entrepreneur gone-wild (allegedly), Broadcomco-founder Henry Nicholas, who was charged in June with securitiesfraud and drug trafficking. The story paints a lurid picture of a manwho made more than $1 billion after helping to launch Broadcom, asuccessful microchip maker that supplies iPhones and other productswith its technologies. Nicholas is on the list of Forbes 400 list of Richest Americans.Vanity Fair digs up evidence that Nicholas had an adult playgroundbuilt beneath his $30 million Laguna Hills, Calif., home, allegedly sothat he could entertain friends, do cocaine and ecstasy, and employprostitutes. Nicholas resigned from Broadcom in 2003 amid employeelawsuits and now faces federal charges stemming from allegations thatBroadcom allegedly back-dated stock options for certain employeeswithout telling stockholders. One of two federal indictments thrown athim accuses the billionaire of spiking the drinks of fellow executives.Nicholas has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges and will likelyface trial next year.
