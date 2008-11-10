Inane Hobby Finds Online Home

Two or three weeks ago, I started my own website called Fake Book Covers. It's based on an oddball hobby, but I'm going to try to figure out the web industry.

Let me explain.

Recently, I discovered Photoshop on my computer at work. I was immediately addicted and began making fake book covers out of any pictures I could find on my desktop. My co-worker Cheryl saw what I was doing and thought it was funny. So I made her one. Soon, I was making fake book covers for other co-workers and sending them around the office. I posted a few for laughs on a social networking site.

Friends saw them and started asking for theirs. So I made a blog of the fake book covers, at the suggestion of my co-worker, Kim.

Over the next few days, I was receiving texts and e-mails from friends. They loved the silly and inane fake book covers and said they would watch for new ones with anticipation.

Days later, I paid $10 and turned the blog into www.fakebookcovers.com, where I now write fake excerpts and book sleeves for the fake book covers.

And then it hit me .

I could turn Fake Book Covers into a business opportunity, and I could document the progress here in The Daily Dose.

So I have a website now, and I'll be writing about what strategies I've tried to drive traffic, what marketing has or hasn't worked, which web tools have helped me. I'll document my progress or stagnation periodically here in my blog. Hopefully, you and I together (as reader and writer) can figure out the very secrets of developing a growing website .

Yes, a website within a blog...truly kooky. I suppose it'll be kind of like when Jerry and George wrote their sitcom "Jerry" within the actual series "Seinfeld."

Also, I made Cheryl my publicist and Kim my agent.

Step 1: Tell Entrepreneur readers about website and inclusion in upcoming blogs. Check.

Step 2: Figure out Step 2 .

Not quite there yet, I guess.

Don't worry, I'll keep you updated.