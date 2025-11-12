She Revolutionized Social Drinking With Her Invention. Now It’s a $60B Opportunity.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The “sober-curious” movement is reshaping how people unwind and it’s giving rise to an industry projected to reach $60 billion by 2030.

Kin Euphorics CEO, Jen Batchelor, grew up watching her father distill alcoholic spirits underground in Saudi Arabia. She loved the ritual, the gathering, and the chemistry of creation. She saw how something as simple as a drink could bring people together, but also saw how alcohol often dulled the very connection it was meant to create.

Years later, she started experimenting with different elixirs in her NYC kitchen. She shared them around friends and family and people couldn’t get enough. Over time, recipes were perfected, leading to the creation of an entirely new drink category: the “social tonic,” a blend of adaptogens (for balance), nootropics (for focus), and botanicals (for flavor). Kin was born.

Today, the company is a category leader in sales at retailers. They are the leading premium brand at Target, outselling all competitors combined, the company says.

Image credit: Kin Euphorics

Kin is growing fast, with $11 million in net revenue in 2024 and expecting double-digit growth in 2025. A freshly inked contract in hand with the country’s largest wine and spirits distributor, Southern Glazer’s, they are expected to start the new year with $10 million in fresh retail expansion revenue while doubling growth with their existing channel mix.

Kin’s products are a ‘high priority’ for today’s adults

Millennials and Gen Z are redefining what it means to “go for a drink.” According to Gallup, 48% of adults under 35 do not consume alcohol today. A McKinsey report calls Gen Z “obsessed with wellness,” with 56% ranking fitness and health as a “very high priority.”

That obsession has spilled into every corner of consumer culture, especially the $1.5 trillion global wellness economy. But this opportunity has only been tapped by a select few, and Kin Euphorics is positioned to lead. They were the first brand to coin and create the “euphoric” category: functional, non-alcoholic drinks designed to make you feel better in every sense.

How’s the Kin approach different from a “mocktail” or other non-alcoholic beverage? “I’m not interested in glorified juice dressed up in a wine bottle,” Batchelor says. That’s why she met with actual neuropharmacologists, endocrinologists, and more to create a drink that truly enhances mood, focus, and relaxation.

To their customers, Kin is more than a product. It’s a part of who they are. They’re building a true lifestyle brand, which explains why they’re opening an investment opportunity for true fans and customers.

Rapid sales growth for Kin Euphorics

They’ve also landed distribution through Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest alcohol distributor in the U.S. It’s a landmark partnership signaling that even “Big Alcohol” sees the writing on the wall.

The numbers speak for themselves:

$50 million in lifetime sales

in lifetime sales $11 million net revenue in 2024

net revenue in 2024 $10 million revenue potential in year 1 of their Southern Glazer’s partnership

in year 1 of their Southern Glazer’s partnership 50% gross margins with profitability expected in early 2026

with profitability expected in early 2026 115% higher sales velocity at Sprouts than competing non-alcoholic brands

Beyond retail shelves, Kin’s products have appeared at music festivals and boutique hotels. That growing cultural presence has helped the company transcend its “non-alcoholic” label and lead a much bigger lifestyle movement.

The opportunity: Be part of the future of social drinking

Kin is now inviting investors to join them in defining the functional beverage market.

Investor funds will accelerate:

National retail expansion and global distribution partnerships

and global distribution partnerships Recurring revenue growth through subscription and hospitality channels

through subscription and hospitality channels Margin expansion through advanced functional ingredient tech

through advanced functional ingredient tech New flavor launches and product line extensions in 2026

Early investors can even access exclusive perks, including bonus shares and invitation-only Kin Table dinners hosted by the team.

“Connecting people is what Kin is all about. That ‘BAM! Did we just become best friends?’ kind of feeling.” — Jen Batchelor, CEO

The beverage market is about to see a major wellness shift. For millions of people, that shift is already underway. That’s why Kin expects to reach profitability in 2026. Learn more about how you can become a Kin shareholder here.

This is a paid advertisement for Kin Euphorics Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.kineuphorics.com/