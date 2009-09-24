Will you survive to profit from the recovery?
Similarly, American Express OPEN's Small Business Monitor survey saw a big jump in optimism. Back in March, 45 percent of respondents were optimistic about their near-term prospects--in September, that had risen to 55 percent. The OPEN study showed one troubling trend, though--a widening gap between the optimists and those who appear to be circling the drain.
More small business owners said they're in danger of closing their doors--17 percent, vs. 11 percent six months ago. Prime reason: their personal funds are tapped out.
So while a majority of business owners are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, a distinct minority are feeling like they may not make it out into the sunshine.
Business owners who feel bullish are starting to hire again, even in hard-hit retail. The Kronos Retail Labor Index, which uses Kronos's software to track actual hires among its major-retailer clients across the country, reports that nearly three hires resulted from every 100 applications submitted to clients in August, a 9 percent improvement since January, when retail hiring hit a three-year low.
So forward-thinking operators are beginning to staff up again as the economic wheels slowly start to turn.
It's time to ask yourself which camp you're in. Will you be ahead of the curve, or too late to the recovery party?
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.
-
Having a Work-Life Balance Is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach.
-
Feeling Stuck? 5 Ways to Clear Your Mind and Be Your Most Productive Self.
-
These Founders Couldn't Find Comic Books With Strong Black Characters, So They Created Them. Then Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 in Their Business.
-
Franchise Brands Need to Start Utilizing Video Marketing
-
What's Your Listening Style? Knowing It Will Make You a Better Leader.
-
'So, Tell Me About Yourself': Use This 4-Step Formula to Answer This Dreaded Question