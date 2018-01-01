Business Calculators Center

This calculator can help you in an analysis of which factors impact your net cash flow. From your results you produce a projection of future cash flows and make a plan for the management of elements such as business-to-business sales and inventory.

Financial Management

A basic financial standard for any business is the break-even analysis -- the amount of money you need to bring into the business to cover your expenses. This break-even formula calculator analyzes your per-unit costs and revenues and your monthly overhead to determine your break-even sales.

Use this return on investment calculator to view both sides of investing. Enter the investment amount, equity share and term to see the investor's ROI (return on investment), and what your company will have to give up all in one easy investment calculator.

This calculator will tabulate your business startup costs including legal fees, office supplies and equipment, marketing costs, and the funds that will keep you running, including payroll, monthly expenses and inventory.

Online Business

This calculator shows you what impact improving your website conversion rate has on your total online sales. Enter your visitors and total orders, and you can see what an increase in conversion can do.

Use this calculator to determine your email marketing ROI. You can test different scenarios to see the results.

Use this calculator to determine the ROI for your pay-per-click internet marketing campaigns.

Investing

When you're choosing investments and deciding when to invest your money, use this discounted cash flow financial calculator to analyze how much your cash is worth today vs. tomorrow.