Reprint Licensing

Showcase Your Coverage!

Promotional items such as traditional hardcopy article reprints, electronic reprints, posters, framed prints, corporate office plaques can all be customized to your specification and targeted to your marketing audience.

PARS International Corp. is the authorized reprint, permissions / licensing agent for Entrepreneur. Discover how PARS can assist you in your next marketing campaign.

Visit www.entrepreneurreprints.com

Services include: