July 2017 Edition
Choose a Category
Advertising
PRESS RELEASE WRITING and targeted newswire distribution since 1983, with free SEO and Social Media Marketing. Member BBB. www.Send2Press.com
BOOST SALES WITH VIDEO – Script to screen, we do it all. Award-winning broadcast digital video agency founded 2001. BBB rating A+. www.CheapTVSpots.com
Business Opportunities
Own Your Own Business Free-ad-blaster http://www.free-ad-blaster.com/spa?r=898
500 - $1000 Daily Returning Phone Calls. No selling. No buying. Not MLM. Two minute overview: 877.860.6161.
OWN A REAL RESIDUAL INCOME business with low churn. www.wholesaleconference.com/ri.html (805) 845-8906.
HELP 68 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS with much needed service. Call (314) 590-3388. Brand new offering. All states.
EARN $3,000+ PER TRANSACTION. Work with an industry leader and earn great full or part-time income. No previous experience required, excellent training provided. www.charterbizopp.com (888) 539-3707.
ENTER THE EXCITING and profitable world of the Adult Internet Industry. Adult Business Consulting will help get you started. Contact us at entrepreneur@adultbusinessconsulting.com or go to http://adultbusinessconsulting.com
EARN $36,351 PER MONTH with a $14.95 per month program! Network marketing like never before includes training videos, promotional materials, and more. Visit: www.streamdesign.icanget2.com
HAVE HIGH LIMIT CREDIT CARDS? Make $225 per 10 minute phone call. No selling. Never make a charge. No risk. Totally legal. Super simple. Ben@berlinenterprises.net
SEEKING MARKETING DIRECTOR/Business Partner. Growing company with revolutionary product line. Contact Lance Murray at lance@tancoindustries.com
$2 MILLION IN 24 MONTHS. 1st ever franchise “Like” online automated business. Complete details. Free tell all webinar, register: www.truefastincome.com
EARN CASHFLOW with online sales! Send a text message with LEADSTRAFFICSALES to (619) 377-7211!
HAVE YOUR OWN BRAND NAME electronics business! 30,000 products at wholesale cost. Make high profit margins. Work from home. Free information: www.mdsusa.biz (800) 421-5185.
EARN $36,351 PER MONTH with a $24.95 per month program! Network marketing like never before includes training videos, promotional materials, and more. Visit: www.Streamdesign.icanget2.com
100’S TO CHOOSE FROM. Online/offline. Part-time/full-time. Businesses. Products. Services. Investments. Visit GetRichSlowly.com or call (805) 495-5025.
EARN $100,000 ANNUALLY. Best How-to real estate book – “The Real Estate Fisherman” shows you how. Order Amazon.com 1-(800) 722-2550. Jay Decima (530) 223-2786.
HOMEBASED TRAVEL BUSINESS - Excellent Income Affordable Opportunity. Includes Travel Website. www.TheTicketCounter.com
Business Services
Gain New Customers! Be #1 in Google and Bing for your products, and services. Zero setup cost. Cancel anytime. Only $29/Month. http://greatseodeal.com
WE ARE A GOURMET ARTISAN COFFEE roasting company. Our coffees are European style black roasted coffees. For more information: www.Coffee-alchemist.com
TOP SALESMAN IN AMERICA tells his story. Download now. His eBook is dynamic, entertaining, and inspiring. For more info go to http://payhip.com/b/fiwu
DOMAIN NAMES FOR SALE. Self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones. (310) 737-8142. Atomic247Domains.com
NEVER MISS A CALL AGAIN! Affordable answering service. 24X7 friendly receptionists take messages, screen calls, schedule appointments and more. www.bluecheckcommunication.com or (949) 204-3141.
PRIVATE JET CHARTERS - http://www.theearlyairway.com/ A premiere private jet charter company. The Early Air Way is your last stop for global private jet charters and rentals.
ARTIFICIAL GRASS LIQUIDATORS - http://www.artificialgrassliquidators.com/ Best quality sustainable, water-less landscaping solutions. Affordable artificial and synthetic grass and turf - sales, installation and recycling.
KB DELTA COMPRESSOR VALVE PARTS - http://kbdelta.com/ One of the largest compressor valve parts manufacturer in North America. Quality parts at unbeatable prices.
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION (SEO), Social Media Development and Web Design. Award winning SEO firm. Grow your business online. All work done in-house and never outsourced. No contracts. Visit https://SachsMarketingGroup.com for a free SEO review.
Businesses For Sale
BUYING AND SELLING http://www.bizlistings.com.au Small business for sale opportunities across Australia. Advertise your business sale privately at Biz Listings.
Education/Instruction
MASTER OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEGREE AACSB Accredited and 100% Online. Coursework focused on your business, taught by real entrepreneurs. Visit meblog.wcu.edu
Employment Opportunities
WANTED: Pharmaceutical Sales Reps, IT Marketing Managers, Teacher, Coaches, Professional Network Marketers. We are looking for professionals to fill multiple positions in the Wearable Technology Industry. Bob Lemon (330) 267-9775.
Financial
GUARANTEED LOANS up to 100% LTV financing for business loans, startups, real estate, etc, and sources for foundation and corporate grants for nonprofits. (706) 573-1917. tonylamar@yahoo.com
Franchises
FRANCHISE YOUR BUSINESS 30 years experience. National Franchise Associates, Inc. (770) 945-0660.
Health/Wellness
SAVE A BUNDLE on your Dental, Vision & Doctor visits! No limits on the number of uses and no waiting for procedures. Visit: www.DentalAndMore.net
VANTAGE POINT RECOVERY - Take the first step toward a clean and sober life. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or chemical dependency issues, visit us today: http://vantagepointrecovery.com/
Help Wanted
WANTED: PHARMACEUTICAL SALES REPS. IT Marketing Managers, Teachers, Coaches, Professional Network Marketers. We are looking for professionals to fill multiple positions in the Wearable Technology Industry. Visit www.HealthOnYourWrist.com
Professional Services
TECHNICAL & BUSINESS DOCUMENT development support – technical manuals, procedures, startup documentation, document control, contracts, workflow, process evaluation, marketing collateral, scanning, printing/binding. http://www.zaetric.com
Classified Information
Please call us at 1-(800) 762-3555 or e--mail us at, info@rpiclassifieds.com for advertising information.