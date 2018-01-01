Stop Stalling
Start Pinning
A Time-Respecting Action Plan to Pinterest for Under $6
Strategic Set Up
Step-by-step instructions to help you zero in on creating a profile--individual or business--and boards that build your brand
Powerful Practices
Get a grasp on curating content, pinning with purpose, and fostering a following
Effective Engagement
Scratch the surface on how to engage with the Pinterest community
About This eBook Short
Drawn from Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business, this digestible download offers a basic action plan for busy entrepreneurs ready to set up camp on this new social playground. With this primer, you'll learn step by step how to set up a magnetic account as an individual or business, master the fundamental features for building a community, and basic tools for engaging users. This "short" is designed to acquaint you with the power of Pinterest.
Thinking Bigger
Than The Basics?
Download or buy Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business, a comprehensive master plan for turning Pinterest into a profit center for your business.