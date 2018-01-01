Pinterest for Business: The Basics

Stop Stalling

Start Pinning

A Time-Respecting Action Plan to Pinterest for Under $6

Strategic Set Up

Strategic Set Up

Step-by-step instructions to help you zero in on creating a profile--individual or business--and boards that build your brand

Powerful Practices

Powerful Practices

Get a grasp on curating content, pinning with purpose, and fostering a following

Effective Engagement

Effective Engagement

Scratch the surface on how to engage with the Pinterest community

DOWNLOAD NOW
Apple iBooks Nook Amazon Kindle

About This eBook Short

Drawn from Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business, this digestible download offers a basic action plan for busy entrepreneurs ready to set up camp on this new social playground. With this primer, you'll learn step by step how to set up a magnetic account as an individual or business, master the fundamental features for building a community, and basic tools for engaging users. This "short" is designed to acquaint you with the power of Pinterest.

Pinterest for Business: The Basics

Thinking Bigger

Than The Basics?

Download or buy Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business, a comprehensive master plan for turning Pinterest into a profit center for your business.

BUY OR
DOWNLOAD NOW Entrepreneur Bookstore Barnes and Noble Amazon.com

A-Z guide to using Pinterest in Your Profession
A-Z guide to using Pinterest in Your Profession

Pinning for Client Acquisition and Jobs
Pinning for Client Acquisition and Jobs

Making your website Pinterest friendly
Making Your Website Pinterest Friendly

How to build 26,000 followers in three days
How to Build 26,000 Followers in Three Days

14 types of business boards worth creating
14 Types of Business Boards Worth Creating

Branding beyond photos to videos, podcasts and screencasting
Branding Beyond Photos to Videos, Podcasts and Screencasting

Engagement 2.0
Engagement 2.0

Codes and Coupons
Codes and Coupons

Collaborative Pinning and blitz campaigns
Collaborative Pinning and Blitz Campaigns

Mobile Opportunities
Mobile Opportunities

Building your blog with Pinterest
Building Your Blog with Pinterest

Tracking Your Pinterest Performance
Tracking Your Pinterest Performance

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.