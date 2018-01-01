Write Your Business Plan

Valuable beyond the purchase price!

Planning and writing a business plan can be a traumatic affair for many, yet the action itself can be very effective and thought provoking. When done right, it can be a very beneficial process, even if you don’t need a business plan for external financing or anyone other than yourself.

You might know the approximate route to drive from Los Angeles to Washington, DC but having a map or a route written down with some diversion options can be a good backup plan. This is the same for business. This book promises to give you everything you need to know to write a great business plan. In fact it gives a lot more and can provide a reasonable at-a-glance look to so many business-related subjects, acting as a bit of an aide-memoire or checklist.

The only real complaint might be that the book should underline that not every business needs a detailed business plan, something fussed over and polished for several months. Dependent on your plan, maybe you need to get something rough and out there now, rather than waiting for many months and find that someone has beat you to the punch. With some innovative businesses, being first can be best. Setting up a pool cleaning business or café might not need you to rush to market.

Clearly this book is written for a predominantly American audience although it does have a lot of great information that is equally valid worldwide. The book’s very low price means you only need to get a little out of it to feel you’ve got your money’s worth.

A short but worthy glossary and index will further let you dig into the mass of information as you require. There’s not a lot more to say, it has great potential and can help you get on-board and along your own business journey.