Extremely Helpful and Easy to Understand!

I chose the 5 star rating because the book was well written, realistic and easy to follow and understand.

This book covers every step from making the decision to become an entrepreneur to understanding sales & marketing and profitability. It addresses areas that are imperative to the success of someone new to being an entrepreneur, and it also serves as a reminder for existing entrepreneurs who want to be better entrepreneurs.

I appreciated the step-by-step format used, as well as the clear and concise manner in which it was written. Reading this book gave me the courage and helped me to decide to become an entrepreneur without apprehension or fear.

I strongly recommend Start Your Own Business for anyone interested in starting a small business, as well as for someone who wants to improve their existing business.