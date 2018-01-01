" If you’re thinking about entrepreneurship, if you’ve got a business idea, if you’re struggling with your startup—you need this book! "Buy Now
About The Authors
Book Overview
Let us guide you through the critical steps of starting your business, and then, support you in surviving the first three years in business. Coached by business experts, practicing business owners, and thriving entrepreneurs, uncover what you need to know before taking the plunge, securing your finances, launching your venture, and achieving the many other business milestones ahead. With this priceless support, you will:
- Pinpoint your target market
- Uncover the changing sources of funding for startup and growth
- Use the latest technology to boost and streamline your business plan
- Learn the secrets of successful marketing and profitable partnerships
- Discover digital and social media tools and how to benefit from them
- Understand important tax requirements, employee policies and legalities
- Take advantage of the hundreds of resources included
- Receive vital forms, worksheets, and checklists
Extremely Helpful and Easy to Understand!
I chose the 5 star rating because the book was well written, realistic and easy to follow and understand.
This book covers every step from making the decision to become an entrepreneur to understanding sales & marketing and profitability. It addresses areas that are imperative to the success of someone new to being an entrepreneur, and it also serves as a reminder for existing entrepreneurs who want to be better entrepreneurs.
I appreciated the step-by-step format used, as well as the clear and concise manner in which it was written. Reading this book gave me the courage and helped me to decide to become an entrepreneur without apprehension or fear.
I strongly recommend Start Your Own Business for anyone interested in starting a small business, as well as for someone who wants to improve their existing business.
Great Guide
I have been using it more as a reference guide…going back and forth rather than reading it from front to back. Very good helped me discuss terminology with my attorney when discussing my future business. great book, I'd recommend it to anyone who knows nothing about starting up a business!
Valuable beyond the purchase price!
Finally a reliable and informative source for hopeful entrepreneurs - and all in one book! It has all the information: the good, the bad and the scary facts about being your own boss and even if you are just "thinking" about it, this is a must!
Amazing book!! one stop read! Incredible!
This book is wonderful, helpful, and informative on every topic needed to learn to start and grow your own successful business! Some of the website links are outdated, however there is just too much information to pass by in this book! I highly recommend to anyone who is wanting to start a business who needs some helpful information in the process. This book is the best place to start to give you the inspiration, and knowledge to own your own business.
The #1 Book to Read When Thinking About Starting a Business
I read every business book I get my hands on, and this is by far the best source I have come across. It covered all of my initial questions and concerns. I now own 5 successful businesses and I STILL revert back to this book from time to time. Easy to read, to the point, and covers just enough of EVERYTHING! Yes, you may want to pick up some other books when thinking about how to advertise or deal with employee issues, or whatever; but this will get you up on your feet and running. I highly recommend!