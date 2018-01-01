Congratulations on your recognition as a Best Entrepreneurial Company. We are honored that you chose to share your company’s story with us—now, share it with the world. Take advantage of these custom tools and offers exclusively for 2015 E360 recognized companies:

Company Badge

Announce this distinguished honor on your website, your email signature and all other company communications:

By downloading this file you are confirming that you have been notified by Entrepreneur Media Inc. and approved to use the "company badge" files provided to communicate your status as a recognized company of the Entrepreneur360 Performance Index. You are also accepting that this badge may only be used as provided here and on digital and print materials where your company name is used.

Download the E360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies Badge

Press Release Template + Distribution

Leverage your new status into your next news story. Entrepreneur has partnered with PRNewsire, the leading press release distribution service, to offer you a 25% discount distribution packages. Customize the press release template provided and get the coverage you deserve.

Download Press Release Template

Distribute Press Release Using iReach—at 25% OFF

Featured on Entrepreneur