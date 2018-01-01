Franchise Resources
Sample Franchise Disclosure Document
This sample franchise disclosure document conforms to the guidelines of the Federal Trade Commission's amended rule.
Background Questionnaire for Franchise Disclosure Document
This document will help franchisor's gather the necessary facts and figures for a complete disclosure document.
Background Information for Franchise Agreement
This questionnaire was designed to help franchisors retain just enough control to ensure quality and consistency in the way each franchise offers your services or products while not economically strangling the franchisee's ability to make a profit.
State Franchise Information Guidelines
Directory of State and Federal Agencies
Listed here are the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of state and federal agency personnel responsible for franchising disclosure/registration laws and selected business opportunity laws.
Amended FTC Rule Regarding Contents of a Disclosure Document
The attached is the amended Federal Trade Commission guidelines that set the requirements for what must be included in a franchise disclosure document.
Registration States and Filing States
A list of states that require registration or filing of an exemption.