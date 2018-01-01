Franchise Resources

Sample Franchise Disclosure Document

Sample Franchise Disclosure Document

This sample franchise disclosure document conforms to the guidelines of the Federal Trade Commission's amended rule.

DOWNLOAD »

Sample Franchise Agreement

Sample Franchise Agreement

This is a sample service-based franchise agreement.

DOWNLOAD »

Background Questionnaire for Franchise Disclosure Document

Background Questionnaire for Franchise Disclosure Document

This document will help franchisor's gather the necessary facts and figures for a complete disclosure document.

DOWNLOAD »

Background Information for Franchise Agreement

Background Information for Franchise Agreement

This questionnaire was designed to help franchisors retain just enough control to ensure quality and consistency in the way each franchise offers your services or products while not economically strangling the franchisee's ability to make a profit.

DOWNLOAD »

State Franchise Information Guidelines

State Franchise Information Guidelines

A compilation of the available data from states that have franchise registration laws or business opportunity statutes, or both.

DOWNLOAD »

Directory of State and Federal Agencies

Directory of State and Federal Agencies

Listed here are the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of state and federal agency personnel responsible for franchising disclosure/registration laws and selected business opportunity laws.

DOWNLOAD »

Amended FTC Rule Regarding Contents of a Disclosure Document

Amended FTC Rule Regarding Contents of a Disclosure Document

The attached is the amended Federal Trade Commission guidelines that set the requirements for what must be included in a franchise disclosure document.

DOWNLOAD »

Franchise Resources

Franchise Resources

DOWNLOAD »

Glossary of Terms -- Franchise Nomenclature

Glossary of Terms -- Franchise Nomenclature

DOWNLOAD »

Commonly Used Terms In a Commercial Lease

Commonly Used Terms In a Commercial Lease

DOWNLOAD »

Sample Franchise Candidate Application

Sample Franchise Candidate Application

DOWNLOAD »

Veil of Protection

Veil of Protection

DOWNLOAD »

Registration States and Filing States

Registration States and Filing States

A list of states that require registration or filing of an exemption.

DOWNLOAD »

North American Securities Administrator Association

North American Securities Administrator Association

2008 Franchise Registration and Disclosure Guidelines

DOWNLOAD »

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.