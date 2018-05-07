Entrepreneur.com Cookies Policy

Last updated: May 7th, 2018

We use cookies, pixel tags, web beacons, mobile device IDs, and similar files or technologies to collect and store the information we automatically collect about your computer, device, and use of www.entrepreneur.com (together with all of its subdomains and any mobile versions or related applications, the “Website”). You can find out more about cookies and how to control them in the information below.

If you do not accept the use of these cookies, please disable them using the instructions in this cookie policy, by following the 'opt-out' links provided below or by changing your browser settings so that cookies from the Website cannot be placed on your computer or mobile device.

1. What is a cookie?

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a certain webpage. Cookies are then sent back to the originating webpage on each subsequent visit, or to another webpage that recognizes that cookie. Cookies are widely used in order to make the Website work, or to work more efficiently, as well as to provide information to the owners of the Website.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. Cookies may tell us, for example, whether you have visited the Website before or whether you are a new visitor. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

There are two broad categories of cookies:

First-party cookies, served directly by us to your computer or mobile device.

Third-party cookies, which are served by a third party on our behalf. We use third- party cookies for functionality, performance / analytics, advertising and social media purposes.

Cookies can remain on your computer or mobile device for different periods of time. Some cookies are “session cookies”, meaning that they exist only while your browser is open. Session cookies are deleted automatically once you close your browser. Other cookies are “permanent cookies”, meaning that they survive after your browser is closed. Permanent cookies can be used by the Website to recognize your computer when you open your browser and browse the Internet again.

2. How do we use cookies?

We use cookies to:

track traffic flow and patterns of travel in connection with the Website;

understand the total number of visitors to our Website on an ongoing basis and the types of internet browsers (e.g. Firefox, Chrome or Internet Explorer) and operating systems (e.g. Windows or Mac OS) used by our visitors;

monitor the performance of the Website and to continually improve it;

customize and enhance your online experience; and

enable Entrepreneur Media, Inc. and third parties to advertise both on and off this Website.

We use pixel tags in combination with cookies. A pixel tag is a type of technology which is placed on a website or within an email and used for the purpose of tracking activity on a website. We use information collected from pixel tags, along with information collected from cookies, to improve your user experience and the overall quality of our services.

3. What types of cookies do we use?

The types of cookies used by us and our partners in connection with the Website can be classified into one of five categories, namely “Essential Cookies”, “Functionality Cookies”, “Performance/Analytics Cookies”, “Advertising/Tracking Cookies”, and “Social Media Cookies”. We've set out some further information about each category, and the purposes of the cookies we and third parties set in the following table.

Type of cookie What it does How to block Cookies necessary for essential Website purposes (“Essential Cookies”) These cookies are essential to provide you with the Website and any services available through this Website and to use some of its features, such as access to secure areas. Without these cookies, services you have asked for, like transactional pages and secure login accounts, would not be possible. Please see the instructions set out in “How to control or delete cookies” below. Functionality Cookies Functionality cookies record information about choices you've made and allow us to tailor the Website to you. These cookies mean that when you continue to use or come back to the Website, we can provide you with our services as you have asked for them to be provided. For example, these cookies allow us to: ? Save your location preference if you have set your location on your homepage, if applicable, in order to receive a local weather forecast; ? Remember settings you have applied, such as layout, text size, preferences, and colors; ? Show you when you are logged in; and ? Store accessibility options. Please see the instructions set out in “How to control or delete cookies” below. Performance/Analytics Cookies We use performance/analytics cookies to analyze how the Website is accessed, used, or is performing in order to provide you with a better user experience and to maintain, operate and continually improve the Website. For example, these cookies allow us to: ? Better understand our Website visitors so that we can improve how we present our content; ? Test different design ideas for particular pages, such as our homepage; ? Collect information about Website visitors such as where they are located and what browsers they are using; ? Identifying the devices used by Website visitors; ? Determine the number of unique users of the Website; ? Improve the Website by measuring any errors that occur; and ? Conduct research and diagnostics to improve product offerings. Please also see the instructions set out in “How to control or delete cookies” below. Advertising/ Tracking Cookies As you use our Website, you will notice that it features advertising. We allow third party companies, including advertising companies, to place cookies on our Website. These cookies enable such companies to track your activity across various sites where they display ads and record your activities so they can show ads that they consider relevant to you as you browse the Internet. These cookies are anonymous -- they store information about the content you are browsing, but not about who you are. Cookies also allow us and third parties to know whether you've seen an ad or a type of ad, and how long it has been since you've last seen it. This information is used for frequency capping purposes to avoid you seeing the same ad multiple times, to help tailor the ads you see, to detect and prevent click fraud, and to measure the effectiveness of ads. All the ad companies or networks that we work with have their own privacy policies and offer a mechanism for users to opt out of tracking and behavioral targeting available through the ad itself or through the opt out mechanisms listed in the “How to control or delete cookies” section below. Social Media Cookies On some pages of our Website, third parties that provide applications through our Website may set their own anonymous cookies in order to track the success of their applications or customize applications for you. For example, when you share an article using a social media sharing button on our Website (e.g., Twitter or Facebook), the social network that has created the button will record that you have done this. Because of how cookies work, we cannot access these cookies, nor can the third parties access the data in cookies used by us. Some pages of our Website may also contain embedded content, such as video content from YouTube or Vimeo, and these sites may set their own cookies. Please see the instructions set out in “How to control or delete cookies” below.

4. How to control or delete cookies

You have the right to choose whether or not to accept cookies and we have explained how you can exercise this right below. However, please note that if you choose to refuse cookies you may not be able to use the full functionality of our Website.

Most browsers allow you to change your cookie settings. These settings will typically be found in the “options” or “preferences” menu of your browser. In order to understand these settings, the following links may be helpful, otherwise you should use the “Help” option in your browser for more details.

If you only want to limit third party advertising cookies, you can turn such cookies off by visiting the following links:

Your Online Choices (http://www.youronlinechoices.com/uk/)

Network Advertising Initiative (http://www.networkadvertising.org/)

Digital Advertising Alliance (http://www.aboutads.info/consumers)

Please bear in mind that there are many more companies listed on these sites than those that drop cookies via the Website.

All cookies controlled by EMI automatically expire within a period of up to 6 months from acceptance, unless you as the user delete them sooner.

5. Changes to this Cookie Policy

We will occasionally update this Cookie Policy to reflect changes in our practices and services. When we post changes to this Cookie Policy, we will revise the "Last Updated" date at the top of this Cookie Policy. If we make any material changes in the way we collect, use, and/or share information held in cookies, we will notify you by prominently posting notice of the changes on the Website. We recommend that you check this page from time to time to inform yourself of any changes in this Cookie Policy or any of our other policies.

6. Need More Information?

If you would like to find out more about cookies and their use on the Internet, you may find the following links useful:

7. Cookies that have been set in the past

If you have disabled one or more Cookies, we may still use information collected from cookies prior to your disabled preference being set, however, we will stop using the disabled cookie to collect any further information.

8. Contact us

If you have any questions or comments about this cookies policy, or privacy matters generally, please email us at legal@entrepreneur.com or at the following address:

Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Attn.: Privacy Policy Issues

18061 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

USA