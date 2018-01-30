NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. The Contest begins at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on August 25, 2017 and ends at 11:59 PM ET, on December 31, 2017 (“Contest Entry Period”). The computer clock of Sponsor is the official time-keeping device in the Contest.

The Contest is open to any individual, who: (a) as of the date he or she has submitted a Contest Video (see Paragraph 2 below) (the “Entry Date”) and continuously thereafter for the duration of the Contest, is a citizen or legal resident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia; and (b) as of the Entry Date, is twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Any and all employees, officers, directors, and agents and other authorized representatives of Sponsor, and its affiliates, and the immediate family members (parent, child, sibling and spouse, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same households as such immediate family members (whether related or not) of any of the foregoing are not eligible to enter or participate in the Contest. (As used herein, “affiliates” means any person or entity, who/which directly or indirectly through one of more intermediaries controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, Sponsor.) The Contest is subject to all federal, state and local laws and regulations. The Contest will consist of four (4) phases, as detailed below: Begins at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on August 25, 2017 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on December 31, 2017.

Begins at 12:01 AM ET on January 1, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on January 15, 2018, during which time Sponsor, acting through one (1) or more members of its Online Editorial Staff, will select twenty (20) winners from among all eligible Contest Entries.

By January 30, 2018

By February 1, 2018 to and including February 15, 2018.

To enter, prepare, and upload to one (1) or more of the social media platforms identified below, a brief video of yourself, which must include (i) YOUR name and (ii) a detailed description of how a third party identified by name in that video (whether a person or group of persons or organization) has influenced or otherwise helped you personally and/or YOUR business in a positive way, and how that influence or help has continued to effect and benefit you and/or YOUR business (“Contest Video”). Contest Video Requirements: Must be between 30 seconds and 60 seconds in length

Must be posted on the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter as a public (and not private) post

Must at all times be accessible and viewable by anyone on those platforms through both of the following hashtags: #PathofGratitude and #GiveRareGratitude. Limit of one (1) Contest Video per Contestant. All Contest Videos once submitted shall become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By uploading a Contest Video as described in Paragraph 2 above, YOU represent and warrant that the contents thereof are, in all respects, accurate and truthful. In addition, YOUR Contest Video shall not contain any content, which is illegal, inappropriate or otherwise not in good taste, including content that: is obscene, pornographic, sexually explicit, or contains nudity, or is offensive or unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message

endorses any form of hate or hate group

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies

violates any person’s personal, civil or proprietary rights, including the publicity or privacy rights of any person, whether living or deceased

contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by, and reproduced without the permission of, third parties, and without providing evidence of such permission, and in a from satisfactory, to Sponsor

other than the names of any third party about whom the Video is expressing gratitude, contains the likenesses, voices, email or street addresses or telephone numbers or any other personally-identifiable information about any third party

contains copyrighted materials (including photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), owned by, and reproduced without the permission of, third parties, and without providing evidence of such permission, and in a from satisfactory, to Sponsor

Communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill, with which Sponsor wishes to be associated

and/or Violates any applicable law. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Contest Video, which it, acting in its sole discretion, considers to violate any of the foregoing requirements.

Each Winner will be sent as a prize a collectible Limited Edition Macallan Rare Cask Stopper, designed and handcrafted in copper by renowned artists Jonathan Glatt and Sara Osana, in celebration of The Macallan Distillery’s curiously small copper stills used for the production of its world-famous whiskies and representing the third design in its collectible stopper series. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is US$100.00. Prizes will only be awarded upon verification of eligibility and final approval by ?Sponsor. No prize substitution, cash equivalent of any non-cash prizes, or transfer or assignment of prizes will be permitted, except by Sponsor, which reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, in the event that the Prize becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever.

A single Grand Prize Winner and a First and Second Runners-Up will be selected through the following two (2) step process: Selection and Notification of Winner-Designates. By no later than January 31, 2018, one (1) or more members of Sponsor’s Online Editorial Staff will select, and notify in writing, twenty (20) Winner-Designates and their winning Contest Videos from among all eligible Contest Videos submitted in accordance with these Official Rules. Each written notification shall include an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release ("Affidavit"), which the Winner-Designate must sign, date, and have notarized, and return to Sponsor at the address indicated in such notification, together with a copy of the Contestant’s current driver’s license or other picture ID which includes the Contestant’s birth date. The completed Affidavit and copy of Contestant’s picture ID must be RECEIVED by Sponsor within fourteen (14) calendar days after delivery or attempted delivery of the Affidavit to the Winner-Designate's last-known street address. If a Winner-Designate cannot be found or fails to timely complete and return the Affidavit and picture ID in accordance with these Official Rules, that Winner-Designate will immediately and automatically be disqualified without further notice, and replaced by another eligible Contestant from among the remaining Contestants, who will then be subject to the deadline set forth herein for completing and returning an Affidavit and picture ID. Those Winner-Designates, who fully and properly complete and timely return their Affidavits, will be confirmed by Sponsor as the Contest Winners. Posting of Winners: The names of the twenty (20) Winners will be posted on the Contest Site beginning on or about February 1, 2018 up to and including February 15, 2018.

The Contest Winners will be selected based on the content and presentation of each eligible Contestant's Contest Video, and in particular, how and extent by which a third party influenced the Contestant’s life and/or business. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible Contest Entries received.

By completing and submitting an Entry Form, including accompanying Contest Video, YOU: (a) warrant and represent that YOU have read and agree to be bound by these Official Rules; (b) warrant and represent that YOU are eligible under these Official Rules to enter and participate in the Contest; (c) warrant and represent that all of the information contained YOUR Contest Video and in an Affidavit YOU submit (if selected as a Winner-Designate), as well as any other information provided in response to the request of Sponsor is accurate, does not violate any third party's legal rights (including without limitation, right of privacy), and otherwise does not violate applicable law; (d) consent to the irrevocable use in perpetuity by Sponsor, and its respective affiliates, of YOUR name and/or likeness and any information provided hereunder to Sponsor, for promotional purposes (whether in print, online or in any other media now known or hereafter developed), without further notice or additional compensation and unless prohibited by applicable law; and (e) agree, if selected and confirmed as one of the Winners , to be solely responsible for any and all tax consequences as a result of accepting and receiving any of the Prizes.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion and without liability therefor: to make all decisions concerning eligibility, which decisions shall be final and binding

to disqualify any Contestant, who it determines (i) is ineligible, (ii) has submitted inaccurate information in connection with the Contest, including information in the Entry Form, and/or Contest Video, (iii) has been responsible (whether alone or with others) for tampering with any aspect of the Contest, or (iv) to have otherwise violated the Official Rules or applicable law

to suspend, cancel or modify the Contest at any time if a virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts or interferes with the administration, security or functionality of either or both of the Contest and/or of the Contest Site, or if the process for either or both of the Contests cannot be completed as planned for any reason whatsoever.

By submitting a Contest Video, YOU agree to be bound by the Official Rules and to grant Sponsor an exclusive, fully paid-up and royalty-free, worldwide license to use, modify, delete from, add to, publicly perform, publicly display, reproduce and translate all of any part of YOUR Contest Video and also including without limitation the right to distribute all or any part thereof in any and all media, media channels and formats now known or later developed. By uploading Contest Video, YOU also consent to the use, by Sponsor and its designees, and their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parents, and licensees, of your name, likeness, and image, in connection with the Contest and the related marketing activities of Sponsor, in any media or format now known or hereafter developed, in any and all locations, and without any payment to or further approval from YOU. YOU also agree that this consent is perpetual and cannot be revoked. If YOU are selected as a winner, YOU further agree to make yourself available during a period of not more than twelve (12) months following the conclusion of the Contest for possible contact by Sponsor regarding YOUR Contest Video.

By participating in the Contest, YOU acknowledge, understand and agree: that neither Sponsor nor its affiliates, and the officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents, and other authorized representatives of any of the foregoing parties (collectively, the "Released Parties") are not responsible for, and shall not be liable for: (i) any Contest Videos or any other Contest documentation or communications, which are late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, incomplete, illegible or unintelligible (as applicable); (ii) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet, or computer damage, malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind; (iii) failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmissions; (iv) any condition caused by events beyond their control, including without limitation technical malfunctions of telephone networks or lines, servers, networks, or computer systems, human error, defective computer equipment, or traffic congestion on the Internet, that may disrupt or corrupt access or communication to/from the Contest Site; (v) any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind whatsoever resulting from, or related in any manner to, participation in the Contest or the receipt, possession or use of any of the Prizes; or (vi) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the Contest. that the Released Parties have no obligation to advise YOU that YOU have submitted an incomplete or otherwise non-compliant Contest Video. that the Prizes are being provided "as is" and without any express or implied warranties, including without limitation implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. To release and hold harmless each of the Released Parties from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind, resulting from, or related in any manner to, the Contest or YOUR acceptance, possession, or use of the Prize, including without limitation personal injury, death, property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Except where prohibited and except if and to the extent that the Federal laws of the United States apply, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Contestants, including winners, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of California or any other jurisdiction), which might otherwise cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of California. Any action seeking legal or equitable relief arising out of or relating to the Contest or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the Federal and state courts having jurisdiction in Orange County, California. By participating in this Contest, YOU hereby irrevocably consent to the personal jurisdiction of said courts and waive any claim of forum non conveniens or lack of personal jurisdiction YOU might have.

All federal, state, local, and other taxes on the receipt and/or use of any of the Prizes hereunder, and any other costs and expenses associated therewith, are the sole responsibility of the recipient thereof, who will be issued a 1099 tax form.

To receive the list of the twenty (20) winners, send a #10 self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by January 30, 2018 to Entrepreneur Partner Studio at the address indicated in Paragraph 14 below.