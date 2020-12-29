On-Demand Video: 3 Best Ways to Generate Leads on Facebook

In this video, Bob Regnerus discusses the three best ways to generate leads on Facebook, including using lead magnets, lead generation forms, and assessments. Discover how these strategies can work to your advantage and maximize the effectiveness of your Facebook ads.

About the Speaker

Bob Regnerus is the cofounder of Feedstories, a video sales and marketing agency that turns stories into sales. Since 1998, he has been successfully helping his clients achieve more impact, traffic, and sales through digital media and storytelling. Over time, he developed Deep Funnel Marketing™ strategies to maximize his clients’ impact in their marketplace even as new media comes online and tactics have evolved. Bob has personally served hundreds of clients. He has spoken in 27 states, hosted a radio show on AM560-WIND in Chicago, written six books, and trained tens of thousands. Ninety-nine percent of his clients come to him via referral or after seeing one of his presentations.