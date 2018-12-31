 
Entrepreneur's "Build Like a Woman" contest gives aspiring/current female business owners the chance to share with the Entrepreneur audience the inspiration behind the business they have built or intend to buildOne lucky winner who inspires us the most will win an incredible $1,500+ prize package consisting of:
  • 8 Sudara causal statement tees made by women (value $300)
  • 8 Sudara everyday go-to pants to wear when relaxing or practicing self care (value $400)
  • 1 Build Like A Woman Digital Course which gives you all the business and marketing tools you need to start or grow your business (value $499)
  • 1 :60 Mentor session with Kathleen Griffith, Build Like A Woman Founder with personalized advice on growing your brand (value $250)
  • 1 Social media editorial shout out to the winner by Women Entrepreneur (36K followers)

Complete the form below for a chance to win this exclusive prize set from Entrepreneur. All entries must be submitted by December 31, 2018. 

Limit one entry per participant. No purchase necessary. Please see complete rules and regulations here.

 

