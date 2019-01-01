You're invited to an online Fireside Chat with Jessica Abo, Social Media and relationship expert.

Jessica Abo has spent the past decade -- on TV, online and even IRL (in real life) -- helping her generation make sense of chaos and empowering them to make the world a better place than how they found it. Through her TEDx Talk and keynote speeches, YouTube videos and TV News Reporting, Jessica shines a light on the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.

In her debut book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media, Jessica addressed the relationship between our psychology and technology and how we can take back our happiness IRL (in real life) without falling into the compare and despair trap.

In our fireside chat, Jessica will share tips and hard-won advice on how to:

Identify what's really at the root of your unhappiness

Stay positive when you're feeling lost and rejected

Build a life that makes you happiest

Navigate toxic relationships and inevitable friendshifts

Master the art of letting go

Turn setbacks into stepping stones

This online event takes place Thursday, February 28th from 6:30-7:30pm EDT. Attendance is limited, sign up below to secure your spot.