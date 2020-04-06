Networking in the New Normal

With so many businesses and entrepreneurs quickly transitioning from face-to-face interactions to digital, networking has completely changed. Instead of meeting people at in-person events or venues, entrepreneurs are now needing to adapt to digital networking.

Join us as Dr. Ivan Misner, "The Networking Guru", leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.

About the Speaker

Dr. Ivan Misner is a NY Times bestselling author and co-author of the bestselling book, "Networking Like a Pro". He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, the world's largest referral marketing and networking organization.