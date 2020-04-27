Beat the Pandemic by Implementing the Franchise Equation Strategy

Rick Grossmann and his guest Michael Katz, franchise attorney and his co-author of Franchise Bible 8th Edition, discuss the steps to getting the most out of your franchise organization by maximizing efficiencies in all five departments of your business.
Watch the on-demand webinar now!
About the Speaker
Rick Grossmann is a leading franchise industry expert with over 20 years of experience in helping both franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses. A successful franchisor himself, Rick developed a high tech/high touch franchise marketing and sales system selling hundreds of franchises in North America capturing ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 franchises in less than three years.
Michael J. Katz Esq. is a practicing attorney in Colorado and is a senior partner and managing member of Corporon & Katz, LLC. Katz has been practicing law for over 33 years, during which time he has focused on franchising, real estate, and business law. He has represented franchisors and franchisees in the United States, Europe, and Australia
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.