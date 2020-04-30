Free Fireside Chat: How Your Brand Can Help Those Affected During This Crisis

Americans have shown remarkable resilience and a willingness to sacrifice for their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Many brands are trying to do their part by donating supplies and money to those on the frontlines or in need, but they don't know the best way to move forward.
Our key guest, Nate Checketts, co-founder and CEO of Rhone, is leading Brands x Better, a coalition of more than 120 consumer brands fostering stability in a time of crisis. Coalition members are giving back to those most affected by COVID-19, supporting their employees during these uncertain times and promoting conscious consumer spending to keep the economy functioning.
Join us as Checketts discusses how entrepreneurs can get involved by donating to their community, the logistics behind donating and what his brand, Rhone, has done to help those affected by COVID-19.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.