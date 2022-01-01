Free On-Demand Webinar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Overcoming Fear and Getting Started

Is fear of failure holding you back from chasing your entrepreneurial dreams? You’re not alone! This is a common feeling communicated to our Side Hustle expert Kim Perell. Not to mention, around 33% of Americans say that this anxiety is the one thing standing between them and their goals.

The key isn’t to eliminate your fears, but rather to learn how to face them so that those fears and doubts don’t stop you from taking action to achieve your goals. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this webinar with Kim.



In this free webinar, Kim will help you:

- Learn her proven process for facing your fears

- Push through the paralyzing fear of getting started

- Discover how to embrace your fears so they lose their power

- Get 6 secret strategies to tackle your fears

- Recognize what is holding you back, so you can move forward with confidence

Complete the registration form below to watch now!

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She has repeatedly made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor.