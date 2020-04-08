5 "Keeps" for Business Continuity & Lessons from Past Disruptions

Today’s obstacles create today’s opportunities. While everyone else waits for tomorrow, leaders and entrepreneurs act in the moment.



At this critical juncture in our world, we must focus on and navigate through the next sixty days. These sixty days are critical to survival. It’s go time.



We must be ready for a new reality from this point forward. Prepare for immediate and tremendous upswings, big ideas and innovation. Amazing companies and brands have been born as a result of past disruptions due to major global health, political and economic events. Are you ready?



Join us as Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman & CEO C-Suite Network and Author of The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winning Cultures lends his expertise and insights leading over 250 companies from Main Street to Wall Street. He’ll share lessons learned that apply to what we’re experiencing today.

Key Takeaways: