Free On-Demand Webinar: 6 Mindset Practices to Become a Six Figure Freelancer

Watch this video to discover six mindful practices that freelancers should adopt in order to be successful. Learn how to change your mindset in order to determine your vision, set financial goals, and work on personal development to avoid getting stuck. For instance, you could set aside time to meditate, take time away from work, document and work past limiting beliefs, or regularly evaluate your clients and prices.

About the Speaker

Laura Briggs is a former teacher turned entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and author. Her first book, How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business, won the 2019 Author Academy Awards "Best in Business" prize. Her second book, The Six Figure Freelancer, will be published in October 2020.