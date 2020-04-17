How Businesses Can Create Their Crisis Communication Plan

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many businesses and entrepreneurs have struggled to create an effective crisis management communication plan. For many, they have never needed to worry about a crisis, but now their employees feel lost.

Our expert, Danielle Sabrina, is here to help business owners and managers like you. Learn how you can better build your crisis communication plan, so your employees don't feel lost and feel empowered.

About the Speaker

Danielle Sabrina is the founder and CEO of Tribe Builder Media, an award-winning PR agency. Named 2019 Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 20 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow 2018. Her diverse client base includes high-profile CEOs, influencers, NBA/NFL players and celebrities.