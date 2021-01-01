On-Demand Video: Dealing With Roller Coaster Facebook Ad Costs

Have you ever wondered why the costs of your Facebook ads are all over the place? In this video, learn about the key metrics you should focus on and what to consider when looking at ad cost fluctuations. Everything from seasonality to monthly or weekly changes, and geopolitical events can affect how your ads perform and how much they cost. Plus, discover what factors you should consider when making an ad spending budget, and find out how to devise a plan for any unexpected changes.

About the Speaker

Bob Regnerus is the cofounder of Feedstories, a video sales and marketing agency that turns stories into sales. Since 1998, he has been successfully helping his clients achieve more impact, traffic, and sales through digital media and storytelling. Over time, he developed Deep Funnel Marketing™ strategies to maximize his clients’ impact in their marketplace even as new media comes online and tactics have evolved. Bob has personally served hundreds of clients. He has spoken in 27 states, hosted a radio show on AM560-WIND in Chicago, written six books, and trained tens of thousands. Ninety-nine percent of his clients come to him via referral or after seeing one of his presentations.