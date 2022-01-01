5 Ways You Can Get Paid Internationally

While domestic sales to American customers are typically cash in advance or on open account, did you know that companies outside of the United States are often accustomed to other methods of payment? Offering attractive and flexible payment terms is an excellent way to win business internationally, but can be risky for your business. It's important to be well versed in the technicalities so you can prevent payment-related issues before they happen.

This guide to Export Payments, developed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, will teach you about:

5 different payment methods, ranked from most to least secure, with descriptions, benefits, deterrents, and other topics you should consider

Programs your business can use to safeguard against the risks involved with less secure payment options

Download Your Free Guide Below