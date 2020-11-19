Free On-Demand Webinar: How the E-Signature Pioneer Transformed Into a $37B Powerhouse

Organizations that never imagined a world without physical signatures have been forced to embrace it during the pandemic, transforming eSignature pioneer DocuSign into a $37 billion tech darling and straight into the NASDAQ 100 (currently trading at over $200, up 600% from its April 2018 IPO price of $29). In fact, it added more customers during the first half of this year than all of 2019. Paperwork now being done with DocuSign includes everything from safely enrolling COVID-19 patients into clinical trials and filling out welfare paperwork, to remotely onboarding new hires and signing sensitive bank documents.

In the next episode of our "If I Knew Then" Leadership Lessons webinar series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar chats with DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, a 25-year veteran of Silicon Valley and 2020 recipient of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award. In addition to sharing the important management lessons Springer learned throughout his career, the conversation will include:

How DocuSign established itself as the de-facto eSignature standard

Leading and growing during a pandemic

Driving accelerated digital transformation

The future of work and winning the war for talent

Building a great workplace culture through community

How to inspire continued innovation in business

Important lessons from the IPO process

About the Speakers

As the CEO of DocuSign, Dan leads employees to empower organizations of every size and industry to achieve their digital transformations by helping them make every agreement 100% digital. Dan has nearly 30 years of executive leadership and experience driving innovation and hyper-growth across the SaaS industry.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.