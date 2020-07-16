Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Find Affordable Developers and Tech Talent

Got a great business idea but lacking the coding skills to make it a reality? Join us for our live webinar with Dina Bayasanova, CEO of skills-based talent marketplace PitchMe, as she discusses how to best bring on affordable developers and tech talent for your new business.

Key takeaways:

Why now is the perfect time to find affordable tech talent

How to nail your job description

What talent are really looking for in employers today

About the Speakers

Dina Bayasanova is co-founder and CEO of PitchMe, a skills-based talent marketplace for career development and job search. After 12 years working for multinationals, Dina moved into the world of startups, establishing herself as a thought-leader in the future of the work industry, and getting involved as a mentor at the Exeter Entrepreneurship society and the Kings College Accelerator. Dina was the winner of the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge, 2019.

