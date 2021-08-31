Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Listen & Lead with Purpose

In the next episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar speaks to CEO Tim Cadogan of GoFundMe -- the world’s largest online fundraising site. As the internet's take action button, "Start a GoFundMe" is part of the everyday lexicon with a donation made every second. Empowering people to give and receive help for important needs and dreams, the GoFundMe community has raised over $15 billion from more than 200 million donations from 190 countries. Founded in 2010 and based in Redwood City, Calif., the company is often at the center of giving for natural disasters and humanitarian crises. During the racial equality movement and COVID-19 crisis of 2020, users turned to GoFundMe to help pay for everything from rent to funeral services. This webinar will delve into the rise of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2021 and Cadogan's most valuable leadership lessons, including:

Leading with purpose.

Normalizing asking for help.

What it means to listen, write and "co-edit" as a leader.

Why taking care of employees should be core to your business.

Reinforcing the impact of kindness and giving back.

About the Speakers:

Tim Cadogan joined GoFundMe as CEO in March 2020 to accelerate GoFundMe’s mission of changing the way the world gives. He was formerly CEO of OpenX, a pioneer of programmatic advertising technology, and led both the advertising and consumer search business at Yahoo! Prior to Yahoo, he was VP of Search at Overture and a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey. Tim has a BSe from London School of Economics, an MPhil from Oxford University and an MBA from Stanford University.



Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture platform. He’s a serial entrepreneur, investor & advisor, previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of LA Business Journal’s “Most Admired CEOs” & appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” (2016-2018). He has an MBA/JD from Pepperdine University.