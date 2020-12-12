Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Overcome the Five Mental Pitfalls of Running a Franchise

As a franchise owner, you don't just run a business—you feel your business. Humans are emotional by nature and our emotions permeate every action we take. In this video, learn about common mental pitfalls that can make running a business challenging, as well as solutions for being more productive and adopting a more positive mindset.

About the Speaker

Scott Greenberg is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and coach who works with franchise clients such as McDonald's, Great Clips, GNC, RE/MAX, Smoothie King, Global Franchise Group, and countless others. For ten years, Scott was a multi-unit franchise owner with Edible Arrangements, with an operation that won the Best Customer Service and Manager of the Year awards. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two kids. For more information, visit scottgreenberg.com.