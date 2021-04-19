Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Recruit and Onboard Franchise Owners

What does any good franchise organization recipe call for? Franchisees—the meat and potatoes of your business. Franchisees are fundamentally important to the foundation of your franchise locations. Not only do these owners ensure that your franchises are running smoothly, but they also help you expand your business.

Join us for the third episode of our four-part How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising webinar series to learn all about the process of finding your franchise owners. Once again, Jason Feifer, the editor in chief of Entrepreneur, will sit down with our experts, Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley, who have 30 years of franchising experience. Together, they’ll discuss:

- What happens during the recruiting and onboarding phase of the franchising process

- How the first franchisees you hire will be different from franchisees who sign on at a later time

- Where your focus should be during this stage of the process

- How to identify the ideal franchisee candidate

About the Speakers

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rob Gandley is currently Franchise Bible Coach's lead Martech Consultant and Chief Digital Officer. Prior to Franchise Bible Coach, Gandley was Partner & VP of Sales at SeoSamba, a digital marketing SaaS provider and agency. During his time as VP of Sales, he oversaw the company's expansion into the Franchise industry which doubled the company's revenues in 4 years. In 2019 while at SeoSamba, Gandley launched two franchise marketing radio programs that bring the Franchise industry's best entrepreneurs to a growing audience of business-minded professionals.