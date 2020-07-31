Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Start a Food or Consumer Products Business

Thinking of launching a food or consumer products business? Join us for our live webinar with Kuda Biza, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Nunbelievable as he discusses the challenges and opportunities of launching a food/consumer products business.



Key takeaways:

The importance of “testing & learning”

Identify your “super power”

Fall in love with your dream customer

About the Speakers

Kuda Biza is the Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer for Nunbelievable, a Loeb.nyc backed impact baked goods startup fighting hunger in the US. Before joining Nunbelievable, Kuda worked in various innovation and e-commerce roles at Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) - a leading global consumer goods company with well-known brands, including Sharpie®, Crock-Pot®, and Yankee Candle®. While there, he managed a $75M e-commerce business and also launched a meal delivery subscription business. He has also successfully built six businesses and a non-profit from scratch. Kuda is an active public speaker and has given addresses at more than 40 institutions in 4 countries including Harvard and the United Nations, inspiring audiences to take action, achieve dreams and impact social change through purposeful entrepreneurship. He is also the author of The S.P.E.A.R. Method – 5 Simple Steps to Balanced Success and Fulfillment that will be published in August 2020.

