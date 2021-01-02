On-Demand Video: How to Validate a Business Idea on Facebook

Before you start a new business, you might want to see how people react to your ideas. Facebook is a great tool for getting feedback and validating your vision before getting started. In this video, learn about how to use Facebook to validate your ideas, including utilizing message campaigns, videos, and more to connect with your audience and get feedback.

About the Speaker

Bob Regnerus is the cofounder of Feedstories, a video sales and marketing agency that turns stories into sales. Since 1998, he has been successfully helping his clients achieve more impact, traffic, and sales through digital media and storytelling. Over time, he developed Deep Funnel Marketing™ strategies to maximize his clients’ impact in their marketplace even as new media comes online and tactics have evolved. Bob has personally served hundreds of clients. He has spoken in 27 states, hosted a radio show on AM560-WIND in Chicago, written six books, and trained tens of thousands. Ninety-nine percent of his clients come to him via referral or after seeing one of his presentations.